Earnings results for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HUYA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.96%. The high price target for HUYA is $29.00 and the low price target for HUYA is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HUYA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, HUYA has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $24.99. HUYA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA does not currently pay a dividend. HUYA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

In the past three months, HUYA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.60% of the stock of HUYA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA



Earnings for HUYA are expected to grow by 61.54% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 51.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.18. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 51.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.54. HUYA has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

