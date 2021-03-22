Earnings results for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Analyst Opinion on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.27%. The high price target for IDYA is $32.00 and the low price target for IDYA is $22.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEAYA Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.83, IDEAYA Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $22.58. IDEAYA Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. IDEAYA Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

In the past three months, IDEAYA Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $149,868.00 in company stock. Only 20.70% of the stock of IDEAYA Biosciences is held by insiders. 62.27% of the stock of IDEAYA Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA



Earnings for IDEAYA Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences is -12.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences is -12.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IDEAYA Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here