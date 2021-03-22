Earnings results for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

IHS Markit last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. IHS Markit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. IHS Markit will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IHS Markit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.36%. The high price target for INFO is $116.00 and the low price target for INFO is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IHS Markit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.47, IHS Markit has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $95.34. IHS Markit has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IHS Markit does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of IHS Markit is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IHS Markit will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that IHS Markit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

In the past three months, IHS Markit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,065,364.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by insiders. 93.75% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO



Earnings for IHS Markit are expected to grow by 13.64% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 43.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 43.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.83. IHS Markit has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

