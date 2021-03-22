Earnings results for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JOYY in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.15%. The high price target for YY is $165.00 and the low price target for YY is $80.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JOYY has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.57, JOYY has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $115.40. JOYY has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JOYY does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of JOYY is 52.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, JOYY will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.25% next year. This indicates that JOYY will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

In the past three months, JOYY insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.00% of the stock of JOYY is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.90% of the stock of JOYY is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY



Earnings for JOYY are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $5.60 per share. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.93. JOYY has a PEG Ratio of 18.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JOYY has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

