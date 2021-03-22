Earnings results for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mustang Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 210.73%. The high price target for MBIO is $13.00 and the low price target for MBIO is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mustang Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Mustang Bio has a forecasted upside of 210.7% from its current price of $3.54. Mustang Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Mustang Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

In the past three months, Mustang Bio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $516,553.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of Mustang Bio is held by insiders. Only 25.75% of the stock of Mustang Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO



Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mustang Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

