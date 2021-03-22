Earnings results for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.55%. The high price target for NMM is $21.00 and the low price target for NMM is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navios Maritime Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Navios Maritime Partners has a forecasted downside of 24.6% from its current price of $26.95. Navios Maritime Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Navios Maritime Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is 8.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Navios Maritime Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.28% next year. This indicates that Navios Maritime Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.37% of the stock of Navios Maritime Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM



Earnings for Navios Maritime Partners are expected to grow by 449.41% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here