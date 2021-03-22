Earnings results for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Neogen last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business earned $115 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Neogen has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.4. Neogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. Neogen will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.24%. The high price target for NEOG is $88.00 and the low price target for NEOG is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen does not currently pay a dividend. Neogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

In the past three months, Neogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,553,253.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Neogen is held by insiders. 92.79% of the stock of Neogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG



Earnings for Neogen are expected to grow by 11.76% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 72.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.18. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 72.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.22. Neogen has a PEG Ratio of 7.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Neogen has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

