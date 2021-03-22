Earnings results for Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pandion Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.29%. The high price target for PAND is $60.00 and the low price target for PAND is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pandion Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.25, Pandion Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 26.3% from its current price of $60.03. Pandion Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pandion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

In the past three months, Pandion Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.72% of the stock of Pandion Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND



Earnings for Pandion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($1.61) per share.

