Earnings results for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.42%. The high price target for PRT is $3.00 and the low price target for PRT is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PermRock Royalty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, PermRock Royalty Trust has a forecasted downside of 42.4% from its current price of $5.21. PermRock Royalty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PermRock Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

In the past three months, PermRock Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.03% of the stock of PermRock Royalty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT



PermRock Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here