Earnings results for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raven Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.09%. The high price target for RAVN is $35.00 and the low price target for RAVN is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Raven Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Raven Industries has a forecasted downside of 15.1% from its current price of $36.51. Raven Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Raven Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

In the past three months, Raven Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Raven Industries is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Raven Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN



Earnings for Raven Industries are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Raven Industries is 60.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.57. The P/E ratio of Raven Industries is 60.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 36.34. Raven Industries has a PEG Ratio of 4.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Raven Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

