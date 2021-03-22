Earnings results for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for So-Young International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.38%. The high price target for SY is $15.00 and the low price target for SY is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

So-Young International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, So-Young International has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $12.03. So-Young International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International does not currently pay a dividend. So-Young International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

In the past three months, So-Young International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.42% of the stock of So-Young International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY



The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 300.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.56. The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 300.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.22. So-Young International has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

