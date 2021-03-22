Earnings results for SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SRAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.21%. The high price target for SRAX is $7.50 and the low price target for SRAX is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SRAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.25, SRAX has a forecasted upside of 68.2% from its current price of $4.31. SRAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX does not currently pay a dividend. SRAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

In the past three months, SRAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.92% of the stock of SRAX is held by insiders. Only 3.69% of the stock of SRAX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX



Earnings for SRAX are expected to decrease by -96.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.01 per share. SRAX has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

