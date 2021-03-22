Earnings results for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Steelcase last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Its revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Steelcase has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. Steelcase will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steelcase in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.86%. The high price target for SCS is $12.00 and the low price target for SCS is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Steelcase has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Steelcase has a forecasted downside of 24.9% from its current price of $15.97. Steelcase has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steelcase has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steelcase is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

In the past three months, Steelcase insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.97% of the stock of Steelcase is held by insiders. 65.95% of the stock of Steelcase is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS



The P/E ratio of Steelcase is 22.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.18. The P/E ratio of Steelcase is 22.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.83. Steelcase has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

