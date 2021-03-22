Earnings results for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Synnex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.26.

SYNNEX last announced its earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX has generated $13.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. SYNNEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SYNNEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.01%. The high price target for SNX is $180.00 and the low price target for SNX is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SYNNEX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SYNNEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SYNNEX is 5.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SYNNEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.84% next year. This indicates that SYNNEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

In the past three months, SYNNEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $542,256.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of SYNNEX is held by insiders. 75.85% of the stock of SYNNEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX



Earnings for SYNNEX are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $7.75 to $8.13 per share. The P/E ratio of SYNNEX is 10.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of SYNNEX is 10.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.93. SYNNEX has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. SYNNEX has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

