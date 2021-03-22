Earnings results for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.07%. The high price target for TME is $28.00 and the low price target for TME is $17.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.19, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $30.42. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Tencent Music Entertainment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

In the past three months, Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME



Earnings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 89.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.56. The P/E ratio of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 89.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

