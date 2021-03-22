Earnings results for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $10.52.

Analyst Opinion on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viant Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.24%. The high price target for DSP is $52.00 and the low price target for DSP is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Viant Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Viant Technology has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $52.26. Viant Technology has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Viant Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

In the past three months, Viant Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP



More latest stories: here