Earnings results for Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yunji in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Yunji.

Dividend Strength: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji does not currently pay a dividend. Yunji does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

In the past three months, Yunji insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.26% of the stock of Yunji is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ



Earnings for Yunji are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Yunji is -65.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yunji is -65.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yunji has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

