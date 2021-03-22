Earnings results for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.58.

Analyst Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.42%. The high price target for ZIM is $30.00 and the low price target for ZIM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not currently pay a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

In the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM



