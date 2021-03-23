Earnings results for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.58.

Analyst Opinion on 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 89bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.35%. The high price target for ETNB is $95.00 and the low price target for ETNB is $43.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

89bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.57, 89bio has a forecasted upside of 130.3% from its current price of $26.73. 89bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio does not currently pay a dividend. 89bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

In the past three months, 89bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $317,520.00 in company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of 89bio is held by insiders. 80.63% of the stock of 89bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB



Earnings for 89bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($4.03) per share. The P/E ratio of 89bio is -5.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 89bio is -5.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 89bio has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here