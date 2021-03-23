Earnings results for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Well in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.52%. The high price target for AMWL is $45.00 and the low price target for AMWL is $26.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Well has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.13, American Well has a forecasted upside of 81.5% from its current price of $19.35. American Well has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well does not currently pay a dividend. American Well does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

In the past three months, American Well insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,451,353.00 in company stock. Only 18.97% of the stock of American Well is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Well (NYSE:AMWL



Earnings for American Well are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.38) to ($0.63) per share.

