Earnings results for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptinyx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 264.58%. The high price target for APTX is $15.00 and the low price target for APTX is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx does not currently pay a dividend. Aptinyx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

In the past three months, Aptinyx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.58% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by insiders. 43.89% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX



Earnings for Aptinyx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($1.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -2.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -2.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptinyx has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

