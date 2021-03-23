Earnings results for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 198.08%. The high price target for APTO is $16.00 and the low price target for APTO is $9.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptose Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.63, Aptose Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 198.1% from its current price of $3.90. Aptose Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Aptose Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

In the past three months, Aptose Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,200.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Aptose Biosciences is held by insiders. 52.22% of the stock of Aptose Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO



Earnings for Aptose Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Aptose Biosciences is -6.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptose Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

