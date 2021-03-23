Earnings results for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.54.

Analyst Opinion on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.61%. The high price target for LIFE is $20.00 and the low price target for LIFE is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

aTyr Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, aTyr Pharma has a forecasted upside of 143.6% from its current price of $5.61. aTyr Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. aTyr Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

In the past three months, aTyr Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,947.00 in company stock. Only 9.44% of the stock of aTyr Pharma is held by insiders. 55.82% of the stock of aTyr Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE



Earnings for aTyr Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($2.47) per share. The P/E ratio of aTyr Pharma is -2.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of aTyr Pharma is -2.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. aTyr Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

