Earnings results for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.53%. The high price target for AYLA is $29.00 and the low price target for AYLA is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.20, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 79.5% from its current price of $13.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ayala Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

In the past three months, Ayala Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $954,801.00 in company stock. Only 12.81% of the stock of Ayala Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA



Earnings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($2.36) per share.

