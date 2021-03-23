Earnings results for BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlueCity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.07%. The high price target for BLCT is $20.00 and the low price target for BLCT is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity does not currently pay a dividend. BlueCity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

In the past three months, BlueCity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of BlueCity is held by institutions.

