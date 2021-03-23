Earnings results for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.86%. The high price target for CERE is $24.00 and the low price target for CERE is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cerevel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

In the past three months, Cerevel Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Cerevel Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE



Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.97) to ($1.52) per share.

