Earnings results for Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chindata Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.15%. The high price target for CD is $26.04 and the low price target for CD is $17.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group does not currently pay a dividend. Chindata Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

In the past three months, Chindata Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.93% of the stock of Chindata Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD



Earnings for Chindata Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.01) per share.

