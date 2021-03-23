Earnings results for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.84%. The high price target for CLIR is $4.00 and the low price target for CLIR is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. ClearSign Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

In the past three months, ClearSign Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.60% of the stock of ClearSign Technologies is held by insiders. Only 8.13% of the stock of ClearSign Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR



Earnings for ClearSign Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of ClearSign Technologies is -20.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ClearSign Technologies is -20.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ClearSign Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 13.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

