Earnings results for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03.

Concentrix last issued its earnings results on January 11th, 2021. The reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter. Concentrix has generated $5.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Concentrix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Concentrix will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Concentrix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.65%. The high price target for CNXC is $130.00 and the low price target for CNXC is $115.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix does not currently pay a dividend. Concentrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

In the past three months, Concentrix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $380,144.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC



Earnings for Concentrix are expected to grow by 13.73% in the coming year, from $8.01 to $9.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Concentrix is 22.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of Concentrix is 22.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.67.

