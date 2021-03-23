Earnings results for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.15%. The high price target for SOLO is $12.25 and the low price target for SOLO is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Electrameccanica Vehicles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.42, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a forecasted upside of 54.2% from its current price of $5.46. Electrameccanica Vehicles has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles does not currently pay a dividend. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

In the past three months, Electrameccanica Vehicles insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO



Earnings for Electrameccanica Vehicles are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Electrameccanica Vehicles is -9.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Electrameccanica Vehicles is -9.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a P/B Ratio of 14.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here