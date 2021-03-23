Earnings results for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Enerpac Tool Group last posted its earnings results on December 20th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company earned $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.2. Enerpac Tool Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.15%. The high price target for EPAC is $32.00 and the low price target for EPAC is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Enerpac Tool Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Enerpac Tool Group has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $25.63. Enerpac Tool Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enerpac Tool Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerpac Tool Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.13% next year. This indicates that Enerpac Tool Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

In the past three months, Enerpac Tool Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by insiders. 96.21% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC



Earnings for Enerpac Tool Group are expected to grow by 47.17% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 427.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.67. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 427.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.01. Enerpac Tool Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

