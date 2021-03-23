Earnings results for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.6.

Analyst Opinion on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forte Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 194.27%. The high price target for FBRX is $105.00 and the low price target for FBRX is $70.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Forte Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

In the past three months, Forte Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Forte Biosciences is held by insiders. 53.03% of the stock of Forte Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX



Earnings for Forte Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.78) to ($2.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Forte Biosciences is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Forte Biosciences is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Forte Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

