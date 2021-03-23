Earnings results for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.34%. The high price target for FUSN is $25.00 and the low price target for FUSN is $23.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

In the past three months, Fusion Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,610.00 in company stock. 61.35% of the stock of Fusion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN



Earnings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $12.45 to ($0.44) per share.

