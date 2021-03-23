Earnings results for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GeoVax Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.85%. The high price target for GOVX is $8.00 and the low price target for GOVX is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs does not currently pay a dividend. GeoVax Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

In the past three months, GeoVax Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.76% of the stock of GeoVax Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX



