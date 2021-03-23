Earnings results for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GrowGeneration in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.18%. The high price target for GRWG is $77.00 and the low price target for GRWG is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GrowGeneration has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.57, GrowGeneration has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $55.19. GrowGeneration has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

GrowGeneration does not currently pay a dividend. GrowGeneration does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GrowGeneration insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.57% of the stock of GrowGeneration is held by insiders. 51.31% of the stock of GrowGeneration is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 153.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of GrowGeneration is 1,104.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of GrowGeneration is 1,104.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.92. GrowGeneration has a P/B Ratio of 37.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

