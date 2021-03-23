Earnings results for Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Analyst Opinion on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guess’ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.67%. The high price target for GES is $27.00 and the low price target for GES is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Guess’ has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Guess’ has a forecasted downside of 34.7% from its current price of $25.00. Guess’ has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guess’ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guess’ is 31.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guess’ will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.41% next year. This indicates that Guess’ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

In the past three months, Guess’ insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Guess’ is held by insiders. 66.66% of the stock of Guess’ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Guess’ (NYSE:GES



Earnings for Guess’ are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -22.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -22.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guess’ has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here