Earnings results for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H. B. Fuller Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

H.B. Fuller last issued its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. H.B. Fuller has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. H.B. Fuller will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H.B. Fuller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.43%. The high price target for FUL is $65.00 and the low price target for FUL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

H.B. Fuller has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.67, H.B. Fuller has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $59.46. H.B. Fuller has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H.B. Fuller has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of H.B. Fuller is 21.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, H.B. Fuller will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.82% next year. This indicates that H.B. Fuller will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

In the past three months, H.B. Fuller insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $214,123.00 in company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of H.B. Fuller is held by insiders. 95.42% of the stock of H.B. Fuller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL



Earnings for H.B. Fuller are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of H.B. Fuller is 27.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of H.B. Fuller is 27.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.77. H.B. Fuller has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. H.B. Fuller has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here