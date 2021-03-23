Earnings results for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

In the past three months, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 10.14% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI



Earnings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($3.78) per share. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

