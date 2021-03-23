Earnings results for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.18%. The high price target for HTHT is $76.00 and the low price target for HTHT is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huazhu Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.08, Huazhu Group has a forecasted downside of 22.2% from its current price of $59.22. Huazhu Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group does not currently pay a dividend. Huazhu Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

In the past three months, Huazhu Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.40% of the stock of Huazhu Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT



Earnings for Huazhu Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -52.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -52.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huazhu Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huazhu Group has a P/B Ratio of 16.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here