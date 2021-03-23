Earnings results for Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.97%. The high price target for HYMC is $15.00 and the low price target for HYMC is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hycroft Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Hycroft Mining has a forecasted upside of 111.0% from its current price of $7.11. Hycroft Mining has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Hycroft Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

In the past three months, Hycroft Mining insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,389.00 in company stock. 68.29% of the stock of Hycroft Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC



Earnings for Hycroft Mining are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.75) to ($0.61) per share. Hycroft Mining has a P/B Ratio of 8.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

