Earnings results for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HyreCar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.26%. The high price target for HYRE is $19.00 and the low price target for HYRE is $6.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar does not currently pay a dividend. HyreCar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

In the past three months, HyreCar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.40% of the stock of HyreCar is held by insiders. Only 31.78% of the stock of HyreCar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE



Earnings for HyreCar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of HyreCar is -11.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HyreCar is -11.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HyreCar has a P/B Ratio of 24.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

