Earnings results for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.3.

Analyst Opinion on iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.81%. The high price target for IMBI is $19.00 and the low price target for IMBI is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iMedia Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.67, iMedia Brands has a forecasted upside of 74.8% from its current price of $8.39. iMedia Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands does not currently pay a dividend. iMedia Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

In the past three months, iMedia Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.98% of the stock of iMedia Brands is held by insiders. Only 17.28% of the stock of iMedia Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI



The P/E ratio of iMedia Brands is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iMedia Brands is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iMedia Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here