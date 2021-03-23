Earnings results for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immunome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.08%. The high price target for IMNM is $18.00 and the low price target for IMNM is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immunome has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Immunome has a forecasted downside of 50.1% from its current price of $36.06. Immunome has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome does not currently pay a dividend. Immunome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

In the past three months, Immunome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM



Earnings for Immunome are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.52) per share.

More latest stories: here