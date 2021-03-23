Earnings results for IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IT Tech Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,787.44%. The high price target for ITP is $15.00 and the low price target for ITP is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging does not currently pay a dividend. IT Tech Packaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

In the past three months, IT Tech Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.00% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by insiders. Only 2.21% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP



The P/E ratio of IT Tech Packaging is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IT Tech Packaging is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IT Tech Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 0.10. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

