Earnings results for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

KB Home last announced its earnings results on January 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. KB Home has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. KB Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. KB Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KB Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.71%. The high price target for KBH is $54.00 and the low price target for KBH is $24.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KB Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.40, KB Home has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $44.97. KB Home has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KB Home has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of KB Home is 19.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KB Home will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.15% next year. This indicates that KB Home will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

In the past three months, KB Home insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,221,364.00 in company stock. Only 5.36% of the stock of KB Home is held by insiders. 86.82% of the stock of KB Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KB Home (NYSE:KBH



Earnings for KB Home are expected to grow by 14.71% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of KB Home is 14.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.67. The P/E ratio of KB Home is 14.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.20. KB Home has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. KB Home has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

