Earnings results for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marrone Bio Innovations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.32%. The high price target for MBII is $3.50 and the low price target for MBII is $2.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marrone Bio Innovations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.17, Marrone Bio Innovations has a forecasted upside of 30.3% from its current price of $2.43. Marrone Bio Innovations has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations does not currently pay a dividend. Marrone Bio Innovations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

In the past three months, Marrone Bio Innovations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.67% of the stock of Marrone Bio Innovations is held by insiders. Only 34.47% of the stock of Marrone Bio Innovations is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII



Earnings for Marrone Bio Innovations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Marrone Bio Innovations is -12.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marrone Bio Innovations is -12.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marrone Bio Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 13.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

