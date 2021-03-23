Earnings results for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mogo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.06%. The high price target for MOGO is $16.00 and the low price target for MOGO is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mogo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.42, Mogo has a forecasted downside of 44.1% from its current price of $11.47. Mogo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo does not currently pay a dividend. Mogo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

In the past three months, Mogo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.16% of the stock of Mogo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO



Earnings for Mogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Mogo is -24.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mogo is -24.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mogo has a P/B Ratio of 229.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

