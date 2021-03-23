Earnings results for Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Navios Maritime.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.43% of the stock of Navios Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here