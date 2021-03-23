Earnings results for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.36%. The high price target for OSMT is $11.00 and the low price target for OSMT is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.20, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 116.4% from its current price of $3.79. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

In the past three months, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT



Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here