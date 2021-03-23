Earnings results for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dividend Strength: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oxford Square Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oxford Square Capital is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Oxford Square Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.51% in the coming year. This indicates that Oxford Square Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

In the past three months, Oxford Square Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by insiders. Only 9.97% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ



Earnings for Oxford Square Capital are expected to decrease by -5.13% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Square Capital is -4.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Square Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

